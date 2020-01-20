Lakers' Anthony Davis: Having minutes restricted Monday
Davis (back) will play around 28 minutes against Boston on Monday, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Davis will be back in action for the first time since Jan. 7, a span of five straight absences while dealing with a back injury. However, the Lakers are slowly pushing their star forward back up to speed, as it's reported that Davis will play around 28 minutes Monday against Boston. Over 35 appearances with the Lakers this season, Davis is averaging 27.1 points, 9.4 rebonds and 3.2 assists while playing 35.2 minutes per outing.
