Davis (groin) went to the locker room in the first quarter of Game 6 against Phoenix on Thursday, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.

Davis played just five minutes and didn't attempt a shot before having to leave the game due to his groin strain. He hasn't been ruled out of the rest of the game yet, but it would surprising to see him back on the floor as he was limping his limited appearance to start the contest. Kyle Kuzma and Markieff Morris could see increased minutes for the rest of the contest.