Davis went to the locker room late in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Nuggets with an apparent right leg injury, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis bumped legs with Nikola Jokic in the second quarter Sunday, and he was limping immediately afterward. After hitting a pair of free throws, he slowly walked to the locker room. Davis has been dealing with right Achilles tendonosis recently, and it's not yet clear whether his current injury is related to the issue. Whether he's able to return during the second half of Sunday's game remains to be seen.