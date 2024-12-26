Davis has headed to the Lakers' locker room due to an undisclosed issue, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
An undisclosed problem has limited to seven minutes of action, which saw him miss all three of his field goals but log two rebounds and one steal. He will be questionable to return, leaving the Lakers to continue running a small-ball rotation for the time being.
