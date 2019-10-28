Lakers' Anthony Davis: Heads to locker room early
Davis left Sunday's game against the Hornets late in the fourth quarter and headed back to the locker room due to an apparent injury.
It's not immediately clear why Davis left the game with less than three minutes to play, but TV cameras caught him being escorted back to the locker room by team personnel. Davis was not visibly restricted, but it's been suggested that he may have sustained some sort of shoulder injury. The Lakers are off Monday before facing the Grizzlies at home on Tuesday.
