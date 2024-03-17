Davis headed to the locker room during the first quarter of Saturday's game against the Warriors due to an apparent eye injury, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Davis left the game in the first quarter and has yet to return to action, so there's a chance the incident might have been more severe than initially expected. If he can't return, then LeBron James would likely handle a more prominent role on offense, whereas Jaxson Hayes would be in line to see more minutes as his potential replacement at center.