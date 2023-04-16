Davis headed to the locker room during Game 1 against the Grizzlies on Sunday due to an apparent shoulder injury, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Davis got tangled with Jaren Jackson in the final seconds of the second quarter, and the star big man headed straight to the locker room to be examined, but the early signs did not look promising. Losing Davis would be a massive blow for the Lakers, both for this game and the team's potential playoff run, as he's been the team's best player in the last few weeks. If he can't keep playing, then Wenyen Gabriel or Mo Bamba would be in line for bigger roles.