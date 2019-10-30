Lakers' Anthony Davis: Heads to locker room
Davis (shoulder) went to the locker room during the second quarter of Tuesday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
It didn't appear anything specific happened on the court to aggravate Davis' shoulder, but he was seen getting a large wrap placed on it before heading to the locker room. The injury doesn't seem serious, but it would be surprising to see Davis back on the court Tuesday given that the Lakers are expected to easily defeat the Grizzlies.
