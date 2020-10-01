Davis finished with 34 points (11-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 116-98 victory over the Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Davis had his way with the Heat, pouring in a game-high 34 points with relative ease. After a tight first quarter, the Lakers took over and never looked back, taking a 1-0 series lead. Bam Adebayo (shoulder) left the game prematurely and was unable to return. That left the Heat with very little in the way of internal defensive stoppers, allowing Davis free rein inside the paint. Game 2 will be Friday, and the Lakers will be looking to ride this momentum as they chase another NBA title.