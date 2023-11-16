Davis amassed nine points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and four blocks in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 125-110 loss to the Kings.

Davis' nine points Wednesday tied for a season-low as he failed to record a double-double for just the third time this season. However, his game-high four blocks ensure that the star center has recorded at least one block in all of his appearances so far in 2023-24. While Davis is still an elite fantasy producer, his five turnovers against the Kings contributed to his minus-13 point differential.