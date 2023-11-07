Davis didn't play in the fourth quarter during Monday's game against the Heat, and head coach Darvin Ham didn't have an update on the big man's status after the contest, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Davis managed to start the third quarter after experiencing a spasm of his groin during the first half, but he was clearly in discomfort and went to the locker room halfway through the quarter, per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet. Davis would briefly re-enter the contest down the stretch of the third before sitting the entire fourth quarter. Davis made postgame comments expressing confidence for his availability Wednesday against Houston, but his status will be worth monitoring.