Davis contributed 37 points (15-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 116-111 win over Oklahoma City.

This was a huge game for the Lakers, who pulled into a tie with Minnesota for seventh place in the Western Conference with the victory. Davis certainly seemed to sense the urgency, as he dominated in the paint and registered his highest point total in nearly three weeks. The Brow added 15 boards, marking the third time in his past six games that he has hit that mark. Aside from not blocking any shots in either of his past two contests, Davis is coming up big for fantasy managers during this crucial part of the campaign.