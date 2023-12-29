Davis notched 26 points (11-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, four blocks and two steals over 26 minutes during Thursday's 133-112 win over Charlotte.

The veteran center was the top scorer on the night, as Davis eclipsed 25 points for the fourth straight game and the ninth time in 11 December contests. He's averaging 28.9 points, 12.1 boards, 2.9 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.1 steals on the month and has even found success from three-point range, shooting 47.1 percent on fairly low volume (8-for-17). Health remains the biggest concern for Davis, but so far so good in 2023-24 -- he's missed only two of the Lakers' 32 games.