Lakers' Anthony Davis: Hopeful for Thursday
Davis (ankle) said he's hopeful to play Thursday against the Bucks, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Davis missed Tuesday's game against the Pacers due to an ankle injury, though it sounds like he could return Thursday following a one-game absence. "That's the plan," Davis stated on the Dan Patrick Show when asked whether he'll play vs. the Bucks, though he added that he'll have to see how his ankle feels during pregame activities before confirming his availability.
