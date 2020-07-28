Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Tuesday that Davis is still feeling discomfort in his right eye, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports. "There is some concern that he potentially will not play Thursday," Vogel said. "But we're hopeful that he does."

Davis was held out of Tuesday's practice session, and while the eye issue isn't considered overly serious, the Lakers will keep an eye on the situation as Thursday's showdown with the Clippers nears. In the event that Davis is ultimately held out, JaVale McGee, Dwight Howard (knee), and Markieff Morris would be set for increased minutes.