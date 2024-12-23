Davis (elbow) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Davis was able to play through a left elbow contusion in Saturday's 103-99 win over the Kings, and he finished with 10 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and three blocks over 37 minutes. If Davis is unable to play Monday, that would give Christian Koloko a chance to make his first start of the 2024-25 regular season.
