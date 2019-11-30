Lakers' Anthony Davis: Impresses in win over Washington
Davis had 26 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 3PT, 9-12 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 27 minutes during Friday's 125-103 win over the Wizards.
As it has been the case during most of the season, Davis wasn't bothered by his shoulder injury and delivered another strong outing. The star power forward topped the 20-point mark for fifth time in his last six games, while grabbing at least nine rebounds in four of those games. Owners shouldn't worry too much about Davis' constant presence in the pre-game injury report, as Davis will probably continue to play while handling his usual workload moving forward. He is expected to be available for Sunday's home matchup against the Mavericks.
More News
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...