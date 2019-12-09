Lakers' Anthony Davis: Impressive 50-point performance

Davis scored 50 points (20-29 FG, 0-2 3PT, 10-10 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, six assists, four steals and one block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 142-125 win over the Timberwolves.

Davis had his best scoring output as a Laker, but this performance shouldn't surprise much considering he has scored 25 or more points in each of his last seven games, while topping the 20-point plateau in 10 of his last 11 outings. Davis is averaging 33.4 points per game over his last seven contests, and he should continue to be an integral part of the Lakers' offense even if he pops up on the injury report on a daily basis due to his shoulder injury. His next chance to impress will be Wednesday on the road against the Magic.