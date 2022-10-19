Davis (back) will play and start in Tuesday's game against Golden State, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Davis will be in the starting five for the season-opening matchup against the defending champions. The 28-year-old forward averaged 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.3 blocks across 40 starts for the Lakers last season.

