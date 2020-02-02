Lakers' Anthony Davis: In starting lineup
Davis (shoulder) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against Sacramento, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Davis has battled glute, back and shoulder injuries recently but is powering through. He has two consecutive 30-point games and will try to make it a third against the Kings.
