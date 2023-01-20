Davis (foot) continues to make pain-free progress and could return to the Lakers' starting lineup as soon as late next week, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Davis has been sidelined since mid-December due to a bone spur and stress reaction in his right foot, but all signs point to the All-NBA big man closing in on a return. After Friday's home contest against Memphis, Los Angeles travels to Portland to begin a four-game week Sunday. Based on Wojnarowski's report, Davis will likely remain sidelined for at least the next four games, but he could be targeting the Lakers' Jan. 28 contest in Boston as a potential return date. When Davis does retake the floor, Thomas Bryant and Wenyen Gabriel figure to have their minutes decreased.