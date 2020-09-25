Davis played through an ankle injury during Thursday's 114-108 win over the Nuggets and will undergo treatment overnight, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Davis had 34 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals in 41 minutes Thursday. Before rolling his ankle during the fourth quarter, after which point he played with a limp, the Nuggets defense didn't have an answer for Davis. That he was able to remain on the court after injuring his ankle is reason for optimism about his chances of playing again on Saturday, and the Lakers should provide an official update on his health Friday. Per Trudell, Davis said after Thursday's game that he rolled his ankle "pretty bad, but not too bad" and will "be fine."