Play

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Keeps battling shoulder issue

Davis is probable for Friday's game against Portland due to shoulder soreness, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Davis' addition to the injury report is no real surprise, as he continues to play through a shoulder issue. It hasn't had a huge impact on his game, however, as he's averaging 29 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists over his last five contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories