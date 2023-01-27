Davis is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Celtics despite a right foot stress injury, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Davis is on the injury report with the same foot that has cost him much of the season, but the probable designation suggests he's unlikely to miss Saturday's showdown in Boston. Davis wasted no time producing in his return to the floor Wednesday, racking up 21 points, 12 boards, four blocks, an assist and a steal over 26 minutes off the bench. Assuming the star big man can avoid setbacks, he should see his minutes increase in the coming tilts. However, it wouldn't be a surprise if he's rested in one of the Lakers' back-to-back games Monday and Tuesday.