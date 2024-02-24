Davis is listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Suns due to a bilateral Achilles tendinopathy and left hip spasms, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Davis has been dealing with injuries throughout the season, so seeing his name on the injury report is not surprising anymore. Despite the trend, Davis has been logging a steady workload over the last few weeks, and that is not expected to change Sunday. Davis is averaging 25.4 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.8 blocks in 34.2 minutes across his last 10 appearances.