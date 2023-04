Davis (foot) is probable for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Grizzlies, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis, LeBron James (foot) and Dennis Schroder (foot) are all listed as probable again, but they've suited up for each game of the opening-round series thus far. Davis struggled offensively in Game 4, but he's averaged 19.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.8 blocks, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals in 39.0 minutes through the first four matchups versus Memphis.