Davis is dealing with a right foot stress injury but has been listed as probable for Game 1 against the Grizzlies on Sunday, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.

Davis has been listed in the injury report on a consistent basis all season long, but he is widely expected to be available with no restrictions for the series opener against the Grizzlies. The star big man notched 24 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals across 43 minutes in the Play-In win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday.