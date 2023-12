Davis notched 37 points (15-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 11 rebounds and two blocks across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 127-125 loss to Dallas.

Davis led all players in Tuesday's game in scoring and rebounds while leading the Lakers in blocks and shots made from the field in another double-double performance. Davis has recorded a double-double in all but three games this season, doing so in 13 straight contests. He has posted at least 35 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in two consecutive games.