Davis chipped in 31 points (13-27 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Thursday's 112-111 victory over Indiana.

Davis led the Lakers' offense right from the jump, scoring 17 points in the first half, 11 of which came in the first quarter on 4-of-9 shooting from the floor. He tacked on another 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting over the final two quarters to finish with a game-high 31 points while also leading the contest in rebounds with 14. Perhaps his biggest moment, however, came with just over 16 seconds left in the game when he blocked a shot from Tyrese Haliburton to help the Lakers seal up the win by just one point. It was Davis' first 30-point game since Jan. 13 and he's now recorded a double-double in three of his last four contests.