Davis ended Monday's 101-99 loss to the Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals with 32 points (14-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes.

Davis has led the Lakers in scoring in each of the first two games of the series, but despite producing back-to-back 30-plus point efforts in the matchup against Nikola Jokic, the Lakers have fallen short of victory both times. Davis will likely land on the injury report ahead of Game 3, but given the situation and the workload he's handled in the first two games of the series, the star big man shouldn't have problems being active for Game 3 on Thursday.