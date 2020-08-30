Davis finished with 43 points (14-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 11-13 FT), nine boards, four assists, and one steal in 36 minutes of a 131-122 win against Portland on Saturday.

Davis lived up to his billing turning in a big performance when his team needed him to win game five and the first-round series against Portland. Davis's status entering the game was shrouded with some uncertainty as he dealt with a back issue that forced him out of game four, but he showed no ill effects in closing out the Trail Blazers.