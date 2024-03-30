Davis ended Friday's 109-90 loss to Indiana with 24 points (9-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 15 rebounds and three assists over 38 minutes.

The veteran big led the Lakers in scoring while delivering his 58th double-double of the season, third in the NBA behind Domantas Sabonis (69) and Nikola Jokic (60). Davis missed Wednesday's game with a minor knee issue, but he didn't appear hampered by it in his return -- he's reeled off five straight double-doubles and 11 through contests in March, and he's averaged 22.8 points, 14.5 boards, 3.5 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.3 steals on the month.