Davis posted 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 16 minutes in Monday's 105-75 exhibition loss to the Kings.

Davis showed no ill effects from his back injury and appeared to be close to 100 percent, especially in the paint where he grabbed 11 rebounds. Davis will strive to be injury-free this season, as various injuries during his tenure with the Lakers have occurred frequently, forcing him to miss significant time. In 2020-21, he only played 40 of 82 games.