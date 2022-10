Davis recorded 22 points (11-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and three steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 110-99 loss to Denver.

Although Davis entered the day with a questionable tag, he took the court anyway and led the team in points and rebounds. Davis and LeBron James will often hold questionable tags, so unless you receive news to the contrary, the questionable designations you see are usually not an indication of an absence.