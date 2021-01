Davis recorded 32 points (13-26 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals during a 109-103 win at San Antonio on Friday.

Davis was more assertive in Friday's game than across his previous four. He scored over six points during each quarter and grabbed seven offensive rebounds en route to the double-double. It will be ideal if Davis can average double figures in both categories, something he did not do last season.