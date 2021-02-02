Davis scored 25 points (10-14 FG, 0-2 3PT, 5-6 FT) to go along with two rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks across 36 minutes in Monday's win over the Hawks.

Davis led the team in both shots from the field and scoring while recording at least 25 points in consecutive games for the first time this season. He was less aggressive on the glass, ending his three-game stretch with a minimum of eight rebounds. Davis did balance that out strong defensive contributions, and his steal and block numbers continue to trend back up towards his career norms.