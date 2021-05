Davis had 34 points (11-22 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 12-14 FT), 11 rebounds, one steal and one block in Thursday's Game 3 win over the Suns.

After a disastrous start to the series, Davis has now strung together two strong performances to give the Lakers a 2-1 advantage ahead of Sunday's Game 4. While Davis did not hand out an assist and committed five turnovers, he was aggressive as a scorer and worked his way to the line 14 times. Over the last two games, Davis is 30-of-35 at the free throw line.