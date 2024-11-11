Davis won't return to Sunday's game against the Raptors due to a left eye injury, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports. He'll finish with 22 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 25 minutes.

Davis left Sunday's contest in the third quarter after getting poked in the eye on a block attempt. The severity of the injury remains unclear at this point, but it should be noted that Davis dealt with a corneal abrasion to the same eye on two occasions last season. The Lakers will have two days off before returning to action Wednesday versus the Grizzlies.