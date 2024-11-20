Davis (groin) went back to the locker room in the third quarter of Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

The superstar collided with John Collins on a screen -- which was later called a Flagrant one foul on Collins -- and stayed in briefly before checking out and heading to the locker room. If Davis is unable to return, Christian Koloko is expected to pick up the slack the rest of the way.