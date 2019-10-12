Lakers' Anthony Davis: Leaves game Saturday

Davis was forced to leave Saturday's game against the Nets due to a sprained right thumb, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Davis, who finished with six points, three rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 12 minutes of run, tweaked his right thumb early in the first quarter and was forced to leave shortly thereafter. While the injury likely isn't overly serious, it could jeopardize Davis' availability for the remainder of preseason depending on how cautiously the Lakers choose to proceed with their star.