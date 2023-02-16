Davis finished Wednesday's 120-102 win over the Pelicans with 28 points (13-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 30 minutes.

The Lakers welcomed LeBron James (ankle) back from a three-game absence, but it was Davis who took center stage for Los Angeles while facing off against his former team. The blowout nature of the contest led to lower minutes for both of the Lakers' co-stars, but Davis still managed to deliver value for those that rolled him out in DFS, despite some poor free-throw shooting. Davis continues to be a regular on Lakers injury reports following his return in late January from a right foot stress reaction, but he's suited up in eight consecutive contests and should continue to play regularly so long as Los Angeles remains in playoff contention.