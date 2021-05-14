Davis (groin) didn't practice Friday but is probable for Saturday's game at Indiana, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

The 28-year-old sat out the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday after playing 43 minutes Tuesday, but his absence is expected to be limited to one game. Davis' availability for Sunday's season finale could depend on whether or not the Lakers' seeding in the Western Conference is finalized, as they currently line up for the play-in tournament while trailing the Trails Blazers by a half-game for the No. 6 seed.