Davis (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.
Davis played 39 minutes in Saturday's two-point loss to Minnesota, totaling 33 points, 17 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and two blocks. The superstar center will likely be back in action Sunday, but LeBron James (knee, illness) is questionable, while D'Angelo Russell (tailbone) and Cam Reddish (groin) have been ruled out.
