Davis (foot) is probable for Tuesday's matchup against the Knicks, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Davis sat out the first half of the Lakers' back-to-back set due to injury management, but he'll likely return to action Tuesday. Before his absence Monday, the eight-time All-Star made back-to-back appearances after missing over a month with a foot injury and posted 18.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 blocks in 30.0 minutes during those contests. If available, Davis figures to garner a similar role against New York.