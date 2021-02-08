Davis (leg) is expected to sit out Monday's game against the Thunder, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

The Lakers listed Davis as questionable on the official injury report, but it sounds like he's trending more toward doubtful as he battles tightness in his right leg. While the team is still searching for the source of the discomfort, the good news is that Davis underwent an MRI on his Achilles, which came back clean. Assuming he sits Monday, Kyle Kuzma would likely be first in line to fill Davis' spot in the starting lineup.