Head coach Frank Vogel confirmed Tuesday that he expects Davis (calf/Achilles) to remain sidelined for the remainder of the first half, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports. "It's unlikely we bring him back before the [All-Star] break, but we'll see," Vogel said of Davis.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN previously reported Monday that Davis would be re-evaluated in 2-to-3 weeks after he was diagnosed with a calf strain and an aggravation of right Achilles tendinosis that had previously sidelined the big man for two games last week. That timeline always made it likely that Davis wouldn't play before the break, so Vogel's comments merely offer confirmation. Perhaps more notably, Vogel indicated Tuesday that the Lakers intend to be cautious with bringing Davis back, so there's a good possibility that the 27-year-old remains sidelined when the Lakers open up their second-half schedule in mid-March.