Davis (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Suns, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Davis has missed just two games so far this season and isn't expected to do so Thursday despite dealing with a nagging ankle injury. The star big man is coming off a season-high 41 points against the Raptors and logged 40 minutes.
