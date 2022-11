Davis is considered probable for Friday's game against the Kings due to lower back tightness, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

Davis continues to be listed on the Lakers' injury report due to the back issue, but it sounds like he's expected to be available for Friday's contest. The big man hasn't missed a game since Oct. 28 and is averaging 23.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.9 blocks in 34.6 minutes per contest this season.