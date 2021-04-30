Davis (calf) is probable for Friday's game against the Kings, Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll reports.
Davis continues to be listed as probable, but he will likely play Friday. He went off for 26 points in Wednesday's loss to Washington, showing no apparent signs of lingering injury.
More News
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Scores team-high 26 points•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Probable Wednesday at Washington•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Flirts with double-double•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Playing without minutes restriction•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Probable Monday•