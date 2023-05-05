Davis is probable for Saturday's Game 3 versus the Warriors due to a right foot stress injury.
Davis has consistently received probable tags throughout the playoffs before being upgraded to available. The star center should be good to go Saturday and will look to have a bounce-back performance after his poor outing in Game 2.
